Steelers confident heading into first AFC North matchup against Baltimore Ravens

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After a thrilling comeback victory against the Washington Commanders, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now 7-2 as they turn their attention to the 7-3 Baltimore Ravens for Pittsburgh's first AFC North matchup of the 2024 season.

Head coach Mike Tomlin began his weekly press conference by praising his team for entering a hostile road environment and defeating a young and impressive Washington Commanders squad.

Tomlin liked what he saw from the two trade decline acquisitions, wideout Mike Williams and edge rusher Preston Smith, with Williams catching the game-winning touchdown.

Injuries

Linebacker Alex Highsmith is out, with Tomlin adding a loose, 'week-to-week' designation to the 27-year-old. Meanwhile, the new acquisition, Preston Smith, should see increased snaps in Highsmith's absence.

Tomlin said he wasn't anticipating a lack of availability from any other major players, including running back Najee Harris.

Linebacker Nick Herbig was "at the doorstep" of playing last week, but Tomlin shared confidence that Herbig could be back in the game plan against the Ravens.

The opposition

The Ravens bring a disruptive one-two punch on offense with quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.

"We want to continue to sharpen our swords for these battles," Tomlin said. "Historically, we've had some awesome matchups. There's always AFC North ramifications. I just respect this rivalry."

Tomlin noted the continuity between both organizations, saying he and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh have been stable head coaching figures throughout the rivalry.

"I think that adds a texture and history to it."

Many players have been featured in the Steelers-Ravens rivalry, and some have switched sides. Linebacker Patrick Queen, a big offseason signing for the Steelers, began his career with Baltimore. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2019, was traded to the Ravens on Oct. 29.

Switching gears to focus on the opposing players, Tomlin immediately brought his attention to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"Mr. (Lamar) Jackson is a challenge in all circumstances," Tomlin said of the two-time NFL MVP.

The Steelers will also work to slow down Derrick Henry, a bruising power back who can break off an 80-yard run at any time.

"You gotta deal with the wear and tear component of his play," Tomlin said. "We gotta be on guard in regards to the run game all day."

Tomlin also highlighted Baltiomore's defense, which includes a talented secondary with players like Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton.

"I expect (our team) to be singularly focused on prep. I expect to see a group that's locked in every prep environment, whether it's classroom or walkthrough or practice," Tomlin said.

"These waters run deep and a lot of guys have carved a place out for themselves in the history of this (rivalry)."

The Steelers welcome longtime rivals the Baltimore Ravens to Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.; the game can be seen on KDKA-TV.