Steelers add three coaches to the offensive staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers made it official on Friday afternoon and announced they have hired three new coaches for the offensive staff.

The team announced they have hired Tom Arth as quarterbacks coach, Zach Azzanni as the wide receivers coach, and Mateo Kambui as an offensive assistant.

Arth was with the Los Angeles Chargers the last two seasons as the passing game specialist and in those seasons, the Chargers posted the fifth-best passing offense and 11th in total offense. He also played a role in helping quarterback Justin Herbert set records.

Before his time with the Chargers, he spent years in college football as a head coach with the University of Akron, the University of Tennesee at Chattanooga, and John Caroll from 2013-2021.

Meanwhile, Azzanni spent last season as the receivers coach for the New York Jets. Prior to last season, he was a receivers coach with the Denver Broncos from 2018-2022 and the Chicago Bears in 2017. He also spent 18 years coaching at the collegiate level.

Kambui is reuniting with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as last year he was an offensive line assistant with the Atlanta Falcons.

Kambui appeared in 22 games with Florida A&M as a center after transferring from Butler Community College in Kansas, where he was named first-team all-conference.