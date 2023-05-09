Steelers' 2023 schedule to be released on Thursday night
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' schedule for the upcoming NFL season will soon be released.
The Steelers say that the schedule will drop at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
The Steelers' home and away opponents have already been finalized, but it's unclear still when the games will be played.
In addition to the annual visits from fellow AFC North opponent Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens, the following teams will be playing at Acrisure Stadium this coming season:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Green Bay Packers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New England Patriots
- San Francisco 49ers
- Tennessee Titans
When the Steelers take to the road, in addition to annual visits to Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, they'll visit the following teams:
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.