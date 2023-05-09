Steelers' 2023 schedule to be released on Thursday night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' schedule for the upcoming NFL season will soon be released.

The Steelers say that the schedule will drop at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

🚨 The 2023 schedule drops Thursday at 8 PM ET 🚨



The Steelers' home and away opponents have already been finalized, but it's unclear still when the games will be played.

In addition to the annual visits from fellow AFC North opponent Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens, the following teams will be playing at Acrisure Stadium this coming season:

Arizona Cardinals

Green Bay Packers

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans

When the Steelers take to the road, in addition to annual visits to Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, they'll visit the following teams: