Steeler Nation not buying into the "Swiftie" hype, according to new study

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You might have heard - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and superstar singer Taylor Swift are dating.

Their relationship has been the talk of the NFL season so far, and that enthusiasm is spreading beyond Kansas City.

While a lot of the NFL is seeing an influx of new fans or Swifties, it's not quite hitting Steeler Nation the way it is the rest of the league.

Turns out, among NFL fanbases, Pittsburgh has the fewest Taylor Swift fans.

BetOnline conducted a study by taking a look at Facebook and Instagram accounts and it found that a little more than five-percent of Steelers followers also follow Taylor Swift.

It isn't just the lowest percentage of fans, it's the lowest by far.

They're far behind teams who are also low on the list such as the Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, and Buffalo Bills.

Now, this doesn't mean that there aren't Taylor Swift fans in Pittsburgh.

Her second show this past summer at Acrisure Stadium was record-setting. The second night of the Eras Tour had an attendance of 73,117.

That is the highest-attended show in the stadium's history.

Unsurprisingly, the team with the highest interest in Taylor Swift - the Kansas City Chiefs.