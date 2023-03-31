Steel City Con is back at the Monroeville Convention Center

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - The Steel City Con is flipping another chapter and is now open at the Monroeville Convention Center.

It's one of the largest comic cons in the nation, featuring more than 750 vendors. This year is packed with celebrities including Kelsey Grammer, Michael C. Hall, Jenna Elfman, Jesse Ventura and Richard Dreyfuss.

"The great thing about it is that we've got so many local vendors. These are one of a kind items that they only bring out for this weekend. So, it's a great chance to meet different artists and different shops that you normally wouldn't get this kind of stock from. You're going to get it here this weekend," said Sarah Spectar, a cosplay host at Steel City Con.

Steel City Con will go until 8 p.m. Friday, and the event will last through Sunday, April 2.