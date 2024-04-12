Steel City Con, CranFest, and the Titanic | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is here and even with the rain, we're here to help you plan a fun one and it all starts with the return of Steel City Con.

Steel City Con

Steel City Con is set to take over the Monroeville Convention Center for the next three days.

It's one of the largest comic book conventions and it will be stacked with stars.

Celebrities in attendance this year will include horror master John Carpenter, A League of Their Own's Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, and Rosie O'Donnell, and the Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson.

There will also be a Beverly Hills 90210 reunion.

You can get the full rundown of events on their website right here.

Cranberry Township CranFest

Cranberry Township is holding its annual CranFest on Saturday.

The free event will celebrate the township's diversity and feature live music and dance performances.

There will be food from local businesses and it all happens inside the municipal center gym from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Check out the details on their website.

Salvation Army Spring Fabric Fair

The Salvation Army's latest Spring Fabric Fair is set for Saturday.

It goes from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Pittsburgh Temple Worship & Service Center on McNeilly Road.

There you'll find deals on fabrics, yarn, crafting materials, and more!

All of the money raised from the event helps families in need in Allegheny County.

The Titanic Exhibit

This weekend is the last chance to see The Titanic Exhibit at the Science Center.

You'll get a boarding pass and take on the role of a passenger, following their journey through both the voyage and the sinking.

The exhibit closes on Monday, April 15, the date the Titanic sank 112 years ago.

Tickets are required and you can purchase them on the Science Center website.