Staying safe during Arctic blast of cold air with bitter temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Frostbite can take over quickly when a person is out in the extreme cold and sometimes it can cause permanent damage.

KDKA's Lauren Linder is here with how you can stay safe during this bitter blast of cold air in the Pittsburgh area.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, frostbite can set in when the temperatures are below 32° and you're more likely to get it if you are exposed to the cold air for a long time.

It can even lead to permanent, irreversible tissue damage.

If you find yourself in a frostbite situation, doctors say there's certain things you should or shouldn't do.

"An extremity or an area of your body that is too cold, you want to warm up with lukewarm to mildly warm water," said Dr. Christopher Bazzoli with the Cleveland Clinic. "Make sure you have somebody else that is kind of testing the water, because you don't want to scald yourself and you may not have all of your sensation."

When it comes to how you can spot the symptoms of frostbite, your skin will have that 'pins and needles' feeling.

It may turn color like red, white, or even purple and may harden.

Also, if you feel drowsy or clumsy, get inside.