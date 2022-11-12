Staying safe and healthy while celebrating this holiday season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Doctors are cautioning that any gathering requires thought and preparation.

Right now, health experts say the single best thing you can do is get a flu shot and the latest COVID-19 booster shot.

They also say you should do it as soon as possible in order to ensure you're protected in time for Thanksgiving and that's because it takes about two weeks for the immune system to fully respond and for you to have that protection.

Perhaps the most important advice of all is to just stay home if you don't feel well.

That's especially for people who have loved ones that are older or have weaker immune systems.

"We hear stories of vulnerable people becoming ill when a family member or friend came to an event with symptoms, so [it is] very, very important to think about others," explained Dr. Helen Boucher, the Dean of Tufts Medical School and Chief Academic Officer at Tufts.

Opening the windows at large indoor family gathers for better ventilation can also reduce the risks.



Of course, guests can also make sure to test for COVID-19 prior to the event as an added layer of protection.

Lastly, experts also recommend that those who are at high risk for respiratory complications wear masks at large, indoor family gatherings.