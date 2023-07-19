Watch CBS News
Status of staffing at Pittsburgh police linked to low morale amongst officers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mayor Ed Gainey and Pittsburgh police chief Larry Scirotto held a press conference Wednesday morning to address Pittsburgh police and the utilization of officers. 

A new report is outlining how Pittsburgh officers are handling the lack of staffing and being stretched thin. 

Current numbers show the department is about 25-percent understaffed, due to departures, military duty and retirements. At this moment, the department sits at around 900 full-time officers. 

In their press conference, Chief Scirotto said they're working on increasing staffing levels, but at this moment, he believes the policing can be good despite the lower numbers. 

"We're not seeking to hit a baseline. We're seeking excellence. The staffing we have today, that 900 budgeted staffing is adequate to create excellent policing services and that's what we'll stay committed to," he said. 

Chief Scirotto also said that despite the report, his department is still committed to reducing gun violence, improving officer wellness and community-police partnerships. 

July 19, 2023

