Statue of Nellie Bly unveiled at Pittsburgh International Airport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The next time you arrive at Pittsburgh International Airport, a new face will greet you alongside Franco Harris and George Washington.
The airport unveiled a statue of Nellie Bly on Thursday.
The barrier-breaking journalist was born in Armstrong County in 1864.
Bly moved to Pittsburgh and got a job as a writer with the Pittsburgh Dispatch.
She exposed deplorable conditions inside asylums for the mentally ill and set a record by traveling around the world in 72 days.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.