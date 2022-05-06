Statue of Nellie Bly unveiled at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The next time you arrive at Pittsburgh International Airport, a new face will greet you alongside Franco Harris and George Washington.

The airport unveiled a statue of Nellie Bly on Thursday.

The barrier-breaking journalist was born in Armstrong County in 1864.

Bly moved to Pittsburgh and got a job as a writer with the Pittsburgh Dispatch.

She exposed deplorable conditions inside asylums for the mentally ill and set a record by traveling around the world in 72 days.