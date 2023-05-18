State board lowers tax ratio used in property tax appeals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Big refunds are coming for some homeowners in Allegheny County.

On Wednesday, a state board lowered the tax ratio used in property tax appeals. The move impacts tens of thousands of homeowners.

"Today was a huge victory for the taxpayers," said Mike Suley of Scott Township. "This was the Super Bowl. Game over. It's done. It's over. It's finished. It's great news for property owners."

Suley and others have been fighting for tens of thousands of property owners in Allegheny County who were hit by huge tax bills. He was a consultant helping taxpayers sue the county against the 81 percent ratio, which inflated tax bills, and the taxpayers won.

On Wednesday, members of the State Tax Equalization Board approved a new ratio that lowers tax bills to 63.5 percent.

"If you purchased a home under the old system a week ago, say a home in Wilkinsburg you paid $200,000, your taxes would be close to 10,000 a year. That's unbelievable. Under this new system, a property owner if the school district were to file the appeal on $200,000 or a property owner on $200,000, you would pay $4,000," Suley said.

The new ratio will be used to calculate the taxable value of properties on all 2022 appeals.

"You have to appeal to get this ratio," Suley said. "You can only go back last year and this year. There were thousands of appeals heard in 2022. Those people, the check will be in the mail in the next month or two, if the county goes along with this."

The board also approved a lower ratio for appeal hearings in 2024.