State senators announce bill to crack down on distracted driving
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A bipartisan bill in the Pennsylvania Senate would prohibit you from holding and talking on your cell phone while driving.
Hands-free cell conversations would be okay under the proposed legislation.
Current law limits distracted driving to wearing or using headphones, or reading, writing, or sending texts while driving.
