State senators announce bill to crack down on distracted driving

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A bipartisan bill in the Pennsylvania Senate would prohibit you from holding and talking on your cell phone while driving. 

Hands-free cell conversations would be okay under the proposed legislation.

Current law limits distracted driving to wearing or using headphones, or reading, writing, or sending texts while driving. 

