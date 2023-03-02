State senators announce bill to crack down on distracted driving

State senators to announce bill to crack down on distracted driving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A bipartisan bill in the Pennsylvania Senate would prohibit you from holding and talking on your cell phone while driving.

Hands-free cell conversations would be okay under the proposed legislation.

Current law limits distracted driving to wearing or using headphones, or reading, writing, or sending texts while driving.