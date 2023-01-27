State Senator Wayne Fontana introduces proposal to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - There's another push to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania.
Democratic State Senator Wayne Fontana of Brookline proposed raising the minimum wage to $15/hour.
RELATED STORIES:
- Pennsylvania Stands Still As Neighbors Hike Minimum Wage, But Some Lawmakers See Action In 2022
- Leaders renew push for increase in state's minimum wage
- It's been 13 years since the U.S. raised the minimum wage
- Pennsylvania's minimum wage to stay $7.25 while neighboring states see increases in January
It has been at $7.25/hour since 2009.
Fontana's proposal would make the boost mandatory in 202.
He also wants to have the minimum wage adjusted annually for inflation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.