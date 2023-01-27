Watch CBS News
State Senator Wayne Fontana introduces proposal to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - There's another push to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania. 

Democratic State Senator Wayne Fontana of Brookline proposed raising the minimum wage to $15/hour. 

It has been at $7.25/hour since 2009. 

Fontana's proposal would make the boost mandatory in 202. 

He also wants to have the minimum wage adjusted annually for inflation. 

