State Senator Greg Rothman proposes legislation to eliminate personal income tax

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A legislator from south-central Pennsylvania is planning to introduce legislation to eliminate the state's personal income tax. 

Here in Pennsylvania, the personal income tax is 3.07-percent. 

State Senator Greg Rothman proposed the legislation and said the move will send the message that the state is serious about keeping people here. 

Pennsylvania is one of 12 states with a flat income tax rate and currently, nine states have no income tax. 

Of those nine states, revenue is raised through other methods such as sales, property, and gas taxes. 

First published on April 29, 2023 / 12:45 PM

