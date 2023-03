State Senate votes to support resolution allowing whole milk back in public schools

State Senate votes to support resolution allowing whole milk back in public schools

State Senate votes to support resolution allowing whole milk back in public schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The state Senate voted unanimously to support a resolution allowing whole milk to be served again in public schools.

But the vote was merely symbolic, as a 2010 federal law removed whole milk from schools.

The federal government would need authorization from Congress to make the change