Bill would target porch pirates in Pennsylvania with new theft of mail crime

Bill would target porch pirates with new mail theft crime

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A state Senate Committee advanced a plan to get tough on porch pirates.

The bill creates a new crime, theft of mail, with specific penalties for repeat offenders.

The bill's sponsor says the average value of a package stolen in Pennsylvania is $43 and close to 2 million residents have been victims of mail theft.