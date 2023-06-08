Bill would target porch pirates in Pennsylvania with new theft of mail crime
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A state Senate Committee advanced a plan to get tough on porch pirates.
The bill creates a new crime, theft of mail, with specific penalties for repeat offenders.
The bill's sponsor says the average value of a package stolen in Pennsylvania is $43 and close to 2 million residents have been victims of mail theft.
