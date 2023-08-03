Watch CBS News
State Sen. Kim Ward calling state senate back to work on budget

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. State Senate to continue work on budget
Pa. State Senate to continue work on budget 00:16

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State Senate Republican leader Kim Ward is calling the Pennsylvania State Senae back to work today. 

She said it's time to end the impasse over the state budget. 

Pennsylvania has been operating without a budget for just over a month. 

Sen. Ward said the Senate is prepared to finish its work on the budget and said that she hopes the state house will do the same. 

First published on August 3, 2023 / 4:21 AM

