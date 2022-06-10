State-run liquor stores in jeopardy following approval of new bill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvanians are now a step closer to voting on whether or not to amend the state's constitution to ban the state from manufacturing or selling liquor.

Pennsylvania's Liquor Control Committee has already approved the bill.

If the House of Representatives and Senate vote the same way, it will end up as a referendum question on ballots statewide.

If approved, it would spell the end to the state-run liquor stores.