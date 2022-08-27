Watch CBS News
State police warn returning college students of underage drinking

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As college students are pouring back into Pittsburgh, state police have a message for them:

Don't drink if you're underage.

On Thursday night, state police said they conducted a "minor patrol" in the city and arrested more than 15 people for underage drinking.

Five of those arrests were also charged with having fake IDs.

