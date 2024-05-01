State police take man into custody after allegedly stabbing another man inside of an apartment

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in custody and facing charges of attempted homicide following a stabbing of another man inside a Westmoreland County apartment.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, 62-year-old William Evans was taken into custody by state police after the incident happened last week.

The victim told troopers that he was drinking inside of Evans's apartment before he was stabbed.

He alleged that Evans had "went crazy", hit him in the head with an object, grabbed a knife, and proceeded to stab him in the stomach.

When the victim left the apartment, he grabbed a fire extinguisher and sprayed Evans to stop the attack.

Evans reportedly told state police that he stabbed the victim and intended to kill him.

He is now facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

