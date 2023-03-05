State police searching for two suspects for allegedly stealing thousands from supply store
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) - State troopers in Beaver County are searching for two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of products from a supply store.
According to state police, they were called to Georgetown Sand and Gravel on Friday morning after a reported break-in.
The suspects broke the surveillance system and then proceeded to steal thousands of dollars in cash, used equipment, two 500-gallon fuel tanks, and a trailer.
They were seen heading toward West Virginia, possibly in a white truck.
