State police searching for two suspects for allegedly stealing thousands from supply store

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) - State troopers in Beaver County are searching for two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of products from a supply store.

According to state police, they were called to Georgetown Sand and Gravel on Friday morning after a reported break-in.

The suspects broke the surveillance system and then proceeded to steal thousands of dollars in cash, used equipment, two 500-gallon fuel tanks, and a trailer.

They were seen heading toward West Virginia, possibly in a white truck.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details