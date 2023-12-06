State Police searching for two people accused of stealing from storage units
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- State Police are searching for two people accused of cutting the locks of self-storage units and stealing items from inside them in Westmoreland County.
The break-ins happened at Larch's Self Storage on Willow Crossing in Hempfield Township between November 19 and November 20 and a Kia vehicle is believed to be involved.
Police say the stolen items include paintball guns, an XBox controller, and jewelry.
The estimated value of what was stolen is around $5,000, according to police.
Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call State Police at the Greensburg barracks at 724-832-3288 and ask for Trooper Moffa.
