State police searching for suspect that drove the wrong way on off-ramp, hit pedestrian during chase

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police in Pittsburgh are looking for a man who ran from them after going the wrong way up a ramp, hitting another vehicle, and fleeing near the Parkway.

According to state police, just after 9:30 a.m. on Friday, they were monitoring traffic from Forward Avenue at the on-ramp to I-376.

It was there they noticed a white Ford Focus stop on the ramp, turn around, drive up the wrong way, hit another vehicle, and keep moving away from the scene.

As state police pursued the vehicle, they traveled across oncoming traffic and up onto a sidewalk where the suspect hit a traffic sign and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

Meanwhile, the suspect, later identified as Anthony Doria, stopped the car a couple of feet away from the scene of the crash and fled on foot.

Doria is wanted on charges of aggravated assault by vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, accidents involving serious injury, and other traffic violations.

