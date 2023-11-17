Watch CBS News
State police searching for bank robbery suspect in Westmoreland County

By Patrick Damp

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man suspected of bank robbery in Westmoreland County. 

According to state police, just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, a man entered the First National Bank Stonehouse Office on Wendel Road in Hempfield Township. 

He was armed with a gun and then fled on foot. 

It is believed he is a black male but was wearing a ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 1:33 PM EST

