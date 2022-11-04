State police respond to deadly crash on Route 22 in Westmoreland County

SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - At least one person is dead after a crash on Route 22 just east of Murrysville in Salem Township

The crash involved an SUV hitting an overside load carrying a precast concrete slab.

Route 22 westbound near Hannastown Road is closed and eastbound is down to a single lane due to a deadly crash.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the traffic restrictions are expected to last a couple of hours.

They have asked the public to avoid the area, if possible.

