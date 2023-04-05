State police respond to apparent murder-suicide in Armstrong County
BOGGS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people died after a murder-suicide in Armstrong County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, they were called to a home on Elkin Road in Boggs Township just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Once they arrived they found two people had been shot.
Police said that Trenton Johns and his wife had gotten into a domestic dispute and as his wife went to leave, Johns pulled out a firearm and shot her from behind.
He then turned the gun on himself, leaving him and his wife dead.
