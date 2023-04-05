Watch CBS News
Local News

State police respond to apparent murder-suicide in Armstrong County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

BOGGS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people died after a murder-suicide in Armstrong County. 

According to Pennsylvania State Police, they were called to a home on Elkin Road in Boggs Township just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday night. 

Once they arrived they found two people had been shot. 

Police said that Trenton Johns and his wife had gotten into a domestic dispute and as his wife went to leave, Johns pulled out a firearm and shot her from behind. 

He then turned the gun on himself, leaving him and his wife dead. 

First published on April 5, 2023 / 6:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.