State police respond to apparent murder-suicide in Armstrong County

BOGGS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people died after a murder-suicide in Armstrong County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, they were called to a home on Elkin Road in Boggs Township just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Once they arrived they found two people had been shot.

Police said that Trenton Johns and his wife had gotten into a domestic dispute and as his wife went to leave, Johns pulled out a firearm and shot her from behind.

He then turned the gun on himself, leaving him and his wife dead.