State police looking for missing Indiana County woman
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing Indiana County woman.
Police say Paula May Erickson was last seen in the area of West Indiana Street in Homer City Borough on Tuesday around 6:15 p.m.
"Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused," police said in a release.
She was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and dark-colored jogging pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
