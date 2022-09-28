Watch CBS News
State police looking for missing Indiana County woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing Indiana County woman.

Police say Paula May Erickson was last seen in the area of West Indiana Street in Homer City Borough on Tuesday around 6:15 p.m.

"Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused," police said in a release. 

She was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and dark-colored jogging pants. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

