State police looking for missing 14-year-old Jenna Perlick

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from Elizabeth Township. 

fs-nutu-black-bg-base-1024x576-17.jpg
Pennsylvania State Police

Jenna Perlick was last seen Thursday around 1:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Greenock Buena Vista Road with a man in a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu with Maryland registration 6DJ2172. Police said she "may be at special risk of harm."

She was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and black pants with a red backpack, according to police. 

Call 911 if you have any information. 

First published on August 11, 2022 / 4:39 PM

