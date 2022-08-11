State police looking for missing 14-year-old Jenna Perlick
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from Elizabeth Township.
Jenna Perlick was last seen Thursday around 1:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Greenock Buena Vista Road with a man in a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu with Maryland registration 6DJ2172. Police said she "may be at special risk of harm."
She was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and black pants with a red backpack, according to police.
Call 911 if you have any information.
