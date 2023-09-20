State police looking for man who allegedly exposed himself to woman in parking lot of mall
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - State police are investigating after a man was accused of exposing himself to a 19-year-old in Indiana County.
This allegedly took place in the middle of the afternoon outside of the Regency Mall near Indiana.
The 19-year-old woman told police that she was walking to her car when a stranger pulled down his pants and exposed himself.
He is described as approximately 5'10", average build, with dark-colored messy hair that does down to his ears, and wearing glasses. He's also believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s.
Anyone with information should call Pennsylvania State Police Troop A in Indiana at 724-357-1960.
