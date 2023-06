Suspect wanted for stealing credit cards out of car

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are asking for help in investigating a theft outside of a gym in Westmoreland County.

According to police, they are hoping to identify whoever it was that stole credit cards outside of an LA Fitness in Hempfield Township.

The stolen cards were later used at both Walmart and Sam's Club.