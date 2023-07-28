State police investigating theft of large equipment from sheds in Lawrence County

LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects accused of theft.

Troopers said the suspects took an ATV, a dirt bike, two air compressors, and two chainsaws from sheds in Little Beaver Township in Lawrence County.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania CrimeStoppers at 1-800-4-PA-TIPS.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details