Watch CBS News
Local News

State police investigating 'student situations' at Hempfield Area High School

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two incidents that took place Thursday morning at Hempfield Area High School.

The district sent a letter to parents notifying them of a threat and another incident.

The first incident "involved a high school student wearing a gas mask on a school bus who was immediately removed from school property," the letter read. "We became aware of a social media post of the individual wearing the gas mask that included text of a threat to the school."

The second incident put the school, as well as Harrold and Fort Allen schools, on lockdown. That's when a former student was seen "walking toward the high school wearing a costume of a hot dog, a wig and face paint," the letter read. That student was apprehended.

The letter stated that all schools were operating normally, and that there was no known threat to the school.

First published on June 2, 2022 / 10:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.