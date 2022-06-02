State police investigating 'student situations' at Hempfield Area High School
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two incidents that took place Thursday morning at Hempfield Area High School.
The district sent a letter to parents notifying them of a threat and another incident.
The first incident "involved a high school student wearing a gas mask on a school bus who was immediately removed from school property," the letter read. "We became aware of a social media post of the individual wearing the gas mask that included text of a threat to the school."
The second incident put the school, as well as Harrold and Fort Allen schools, on lockdown. That's when a former student was seen "walking toward the high school wearing a costume of a hot dog, a wig and face paint," the letter read. That student was apprehended.
The letter stated that all schools were operating normally, and that there was no known threat to the school.
