State police investigating 'student situations' at Hempfield Area High School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two incidents that took place Thursday morning at Hempfield Area High School.

The district sent a letter to parents notifying them of a threat and another incident.

The first incident "involved a high school student wearing a gas mask on a school bus who was immediately removed from school property," the letter read. "We became aware of a social media post of the individual wearing the gas mask that included text of a threat to the school."

The second incident put the school, as well as Harrold and Fort Allen schools, on lockdown. That's when a former student was seen "walking toward the high school wearing a costume of a hot dog, a wig and face paint," the letter read. That student was apprehended.

The letter stated that all schools were operating normally, and that there was no known threat to the school.