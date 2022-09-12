State police investigating stolen credit cards from Hempfield Township gym
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man they want to question in connection to a robbery.
The robbery happened back on September 2 at the LA Fitness in Hempfield Township.
According to the Trib, several debit and credit cards were taken from two lockers at the gym and they were then used to buy $2,400 worth of items at the Walmart in Greengate Centre.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the state police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.