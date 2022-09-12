Watch CBS News
State police investigating stolen credit cards from Hempfield Township gym

By Patrick Damp

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man they want to question in connection to a robbery. 

The robbery happened back on September 2 at the LA Fitness in Hempfield Township. 

According to the Trib, several debit and credit cards were taken from two lockers at the gym and they were then used to buy $2,400 worth of items at the Walmart in Greengate Centre. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call the state police. 

First published on September 12, 2022 / 6:44 AM

