State police investigating overnight pursuit on Route 65 in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pennsylvania State Police investigation is underway in Brighton Heights after a pursuit that started around 1 a.m.

Police attempted a traffic stop in the area of Ohio River Blvd. and California Avenue for a Black Dodge Durango. During the stop, the vehicle fled.

The vehicle ended up crashing in the area of California Avenue and Rankin Avenue, causing both the driver and passenger of the car to flee on foot. Both males ran down a hillside, over Route 65 and into an industrial park.

Officers were able to catch up to the passenger, who got injured in the pursuit. The driver of the car was not found. He is a black male wearing all camouflage.

The investigation is still ongoing.