State police investigating homicide of 15-year-old in Beaver County

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the homicide of a 15-year-old.

According to information provided by state police, they were called to the scene just before midnight on Saturday.

The homicide took place in the area of Knoll and Main Streets in Aliquippa.

State police said that this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call them at 724-773-7400.

