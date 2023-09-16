State police investigating high-speed chase that led to a trooper having to use his weapon

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody and the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Major Case Team is investigating a high-speed chase that included a trooper firing his gun on Friday night.

According to state police, just before 10 p.m., a trooper in a marked vehicle attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Klines Way in Greensburg when the suspect, driving a 2002 red Chevrolet Silverado, attempted to flee.

A chase ensued throughout roads in Hempfield Township as well as Greensburg.

The suspect ultimately attempted to merge onto Route 30 when they lost control and crashed into a dirt embankment.

From there, the trooper began giving verbal commands to the suspect to exit the vehicle. As the trooper approached the vehicle the suspect then restarted the vehicle and accelerated away.

The trooper then fired one round at the vehicle but did not strike the suspect.

A pursuit conditioned on West Otterman Street, but the suspect's vehicle became disabled at the intersection of West Otterman Street and North Hamilton Avenue in Greensburg, and he fled on foot.

After a search lasted over a few hours, they were able to locate the man, later identified as 41-year-old Paul Good of Jeannette.

He was taken into custody and is now facing several charges, including aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude police, DUI, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

The trooper was placed on administrative leave and the incident is under investigation.

