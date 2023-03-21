State police investigating deadly shooting in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Butler County are investigating a deadly shooting near the North Washington Rodeo Grounds.

Dispatchers got the call just after 3 p.m. Monday along Oneida Valley Road. There were reports of a man shot in the back.

The victim was identified as Tyler J. Whitlatch of West Sunbury, Pa. The suspect was identified as Jessica L. Callahan of Hilliards, Pa.

After an investigation, it was determined that Callahan drove herself and the victim to the rodeo grounds, where the man was later pronounced deceased, police said via a press release.

Officials later said this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.

Callahan is charged with criminal homicide and remains in the Butler County Jail.