State police investigate armed gas station robbery in Indiana County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ARMAGH, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help after an unidentified man robbed a gas station early on Wednesday morning. 

According to State police, just before 1:30 a.m., troopers were called to the One Stop on Indiana Street in Armagh Borough for a burglary. 

The suspect was captured on surveillance video breaking the front glass stores and stealing various items before he fled the scene. 

He is described as a white, non-Hispanic man with a thin build and when captured on film appears to be wearing dark boots or shoes, black pants, a leather zip-up jacket, orange and silver gloves, and a black facial covering. 

He also had a black hood over his head and black sunglasses. 

The public is being asked to be on the lookout for a bright red pick-up truck with a blue or black truck cap installed and it's believed to be an early-2000s Toyota Tacoma. 

Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone with information to contact Trooper William Ray at 724-357-1960. 

First published on September 27, 2023 / 9:04 AM

