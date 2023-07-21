Retiring state police corporal shot in line of duty shares his story

State police corporal involved in some of Pennsylvania's most dangerous cases retires

State police corporal involved in some of Pennsylvania's most dangerous cases retires

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Brian King was shot in the line of duty in an 18-hour standoff in Latrobe 10 years ago this week. Now he's sharing his story for the first time.

From the Eric Frein manhunt to the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, Brian King has been part of the most dangerous crime scenes in Pennsylvania and even survived his own.

But the story of this Pennsylvania state trooper's courageous comeback is an even better one. He's never shared his story until now. KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso has the exclusive interview.

Corporal Brian King is retiring after 25 years of service.

"Leaving is bittersweet. You always hope that you touch somebody somewhere," King said.

As a squad leader for the Special Emergency Response Team and its assistant coordinator, King has been involved in some of the most dangerous and most notorious cases in Pennsylvania history, including the ambush and killings of three Pittsburgh police officers responding to a domestic call in Stanton Heights.

"The biggest thing that sticks out from that is how professional Pittsburgh SWAT was in handling that whole situation. Here they are with three of their brothers down, I learned a lot about what it is to be a professional," he said.

But on July 19, 2013, King experienced the worst day of his life.

"I thought for sure I was going to die. I just didn't want to die there. I wanted to die away from him so they could keep fighting," King said.

While responding to a barricaded subject in Latrobe, gunfire struck his helmet, gas mask and shield. The gunfire took the vision from King's left eye.

"Honestly the first thing was anger," he said.

In the moment, his attention shifted to what matters most: his wife and four girls.

"Once I started thinking about them, I started thinking, 'Okay well, I'm not going to die. I'm going to fight until -- I'm still talking. I can see a little bit,'" he said.

King radioed his team and got out.

"The only reason why you and me are having this conversation is through the grace of God," he said.

From there it was surgery and doctor visits. For six months, he couldn't work.

"When you are sitting there dejected trying to think -- I have 4 daughters, how are you going to take care of your family? What are you going to do?" he said.

He read the book "Fearless" about an injured Navy SEAL. But King credits his comeback to a single moment with his daughter Carmen.

"This 5-year-old hops on your lap, she's just happy to see Dad at that point," he said. "'She says, 'What's the matter with you?' I'm like, 'Well Carmen, I can't see out of my left eye.' She said, 'Alright, use the other one.' She gets up and runs off and I'm like, 'That's not a bad idea.'"

King returned full-time a year later as a trooper and a SERT member.

"I knew it could be done, I knew it was going to be hard to do. I had a greater goal to achieve with the family," King said.

His last assignment: helping in the capture of escaped inmate Michael Burham in Warren County.

"I've never been one to quit anything," he said.

"Just because you go through adversity, something bad happens to you, it's not the end."

King still has shrapnel in his left eye. Doctors can't remove it because it's too close to an artery.

He hopes to send a message to those brave and bold enough to carry the commitment to protect and serve in law enforcement.

As for what's next, he plans to teach active shooter training for police officers at LSU and spend more time with the family he loves so dearly.