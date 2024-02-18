State police asking for public's assistance on locating 15-year-old Londen Clark
KITTANNING (KDKA) - State police in Kittanning are looking for a missing teenager, Londen Clark.
The 15-year-old was last seen in the area of Braddock and is described as 5'4" with brown eyes, black hair, and a slight discoloration on her left cheek.
Clark also frequently wears her hair in a black cap with a butterfly print.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Kittanning at 724-543-2011.
