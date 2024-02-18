Watch CBS News
Local News

State police asking for public's assistance on locating 15-year-old Londen Clark

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

State police searching for missing 15-year-old, Londen Clark
State police searching for missing 15-year-old, Londen Clark 00:24

KITTANNING (KDKA) - State police in Kittanning are looking for a missing teenager, Londen Clark. 

The 15-year-old was last seen in the area of Braddock and is described as 5'4" with brown eyes, black hair, and a slight discoloration on her left cheek. 

londenclark.png
Photo of Londen Clark provided by state police Pennsylvania State Police

Clark also frequently wears her hair in a black cap with a butterfly print. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Kittanning at 724-543-2011. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on February 18, 2024 / 7:11 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.