State police asking for public's assistance on locating 15-year-old Londen Clark

KITTANNING (KDKA) - State police in Kittanning are looking for a missing teenager, Londen Clark.

The 15-year-old was last seen in the area of Braddock and is described as 5'4" with brown eyes, black hair, and a slight discoloration on her left cheek.

Photo of Londen Clark provided by state police Pennsylvania State Police

Clark also frequently wears her hair in a black cap with a butterfly print.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Kittanning at 724-543-2011.

