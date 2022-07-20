Watch CBS News
State police ask for help in identifying woman accused of stealing thousands in merchandise

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman that walked off with thousands of dollars of merchandise from the Westmoreland Mall. 

In surveillance video provided by Pennsylvania State Police, the woman takes clothing off the shelves at Champs Sports and stuffs them in her purse. 

Merchandise stolen from Champs Sports in Westmoreland Mall Pennsylvania State Police

The thefts happened last month. 

The suspect took $2,204.92 in merchandise. 

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Westmoreland County. 

First published on July 20, 2022 / 5:09 AM

