State police ask for help in identifying woman accused of stealing thousands in merchandise
GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman that walked off with thousands of dollars of merchandise from the Westmoreland Mall.
In surveillance video provided by Pennsylvania State Police, the woman takes clothing off the shelves at Champs Sports and stuffs them in her purse.
The thefts happened last month.
The suspect took $2,204.92 in merchandise.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Westmoreland County.
