State looking for 16,000 Pennsylvanians owed $16.4 million in back wages

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than $16 million in back pay is owed to workers in Pennsylvania, including many right here in our area.

16,000 workers across the state including 400 here in the Greater Pittsburgh area are owed money they should have already been paid.

Locally, that's around $387,000.

A huge part of that money remains unclaimed because some of the workers cannot be located -- either having changed jobs or addresses, so no one can contact them about the money they're owed.

Name changes and employers who don't keep contact information also make it difficult for the U.S. Department of Labor to find them.

To help with this, the agency has created an online search tool to help you find out if you're one of these people.

The agency can only hold unclaimed back wages for three years before it's required to turn it over to the Department of Treasury.

To access the online search tool, click here.