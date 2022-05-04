Watch CBS News

Governor Wolf, other state leaders reaffirm commitment to protecting reproductive rights

By Royce Jones

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf and other leaders in Harrisburg reaffirmed their commitment to protecting reproductive rights in Pennsylvania. 

This follows the leak of the U.S. Supreme Court's draft opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade, which ensures access to safe and legal abortions in the United States.

On Wednesday, Wolf, who has long been a supporter of abortion rights, said he is angry, calling this a potential attack on the right to bodily autonomy. 

On Tuesday, Wolf and 16 other governors across the nation called for the Women's Health Protection Act to be passed immediately. The bill, which would codify abortion protections, passed the U.S. House last September, but the Senate still needs to hold a vote. 

Wolf is calling on members of the Senate from both parties to act now. He is also encouraging people to make sure they elect a new governor who will also support abortion rights. 

He also pleaded with people to vote down any anti-abortion laws if a constitutional amendment goes before voters. 

Royce Jones joined the KDKA news team as a freelance reporter in January 2020. Royce covers a variety of story topics from breaking news, crime and human interest to the strange/unusual. No matter the story, Royce will meet the challenge head-on.

