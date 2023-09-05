Starlink satellites spotted above Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It may have looked like an alien invasion, but there's a much simpler explanation for the string of dots some Pittsburghers saw moving across the sky Monday night.

SpaceX Starlink satellites were spotted passing over western Pennsylvania. KDKA-TV First Alert Meteorologist Ray Petelin shared photos of the satellites crossing the night sky in a row.

The Space X Starlink Satellites passing over tonight. (Long exposure on top / short exposure on bottom, courtesy of Mrs. Petelin) Posted by Ray Petelin Weather on Monday, September 4, 2023

Starlink is an internet service company owned by SpaceX and designed by Elon Musk to provide high-speed internet to remote places.

"Leveraging advanced satellites and user hardware coupled with our deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations, Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world," Starlink's website says.

According to findstarlink.com, Starlink-102 was expected to show up above the area around 9:17 p.m.