Starlink satellites spotted above Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It may have looked like an alien invasion, but there's a much simpler explanation for the string of dots some Pittsburghers saw moving across the sky Monday night.
SpaceX Starlink satellites were spotted passing over western Pennsylvania. KDKA-TV First Alert Meteorologist Ray Petelin shared photos of the satellites crossing the night sky in a row.
Starlink is an internet service company owned by SpaceX and designed by Elon Musk to provide high-speed internet to remote places.
"Leveraging advanced satellites and user hardware coupled with our deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations, Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world," Starlink's website says.
According to findstarlink.com, Starlink-102 was expected to show up above the area around 9:17 p.m.
