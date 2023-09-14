Starbucks worker back on the job one year after being wrongfully terminated

Starbucks worker back on the job one year after being wrongfully terminated

Starbucks worker back on the job one year after being wrongfully terminated

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local barista is back on the job one year after being wrongfully terminated while trying to form a union at the Starbucks store she worked at in Market Square.

Tori Tambellini was abruptly fired last summer and then joined Workers United in filing an unfair labor practice charge against Starbucks -- which led to her reinstatement one year later.

KDKA

She says now that being fired was the best thing that happened to her.

"If I could go back in time, I would say thank you to the person who made the decision to fire me," Tambellini said. "I've spent the past year helping other stores learn how to unionize, building better leadership across the campaign, and becoming a better leader and organizer myself. Honestly, getting fired from Starbucks is one of the best things to ever happen to me"

Tambellini says she'll continue to help other stores unionize and continue fighting for workers' rights.