Starbucks to make changes to its rewards program beginning in February

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Big changes ahead for Starbucks' popular rewards program.

Starting Feb. 13, members will need to spend more to get free drinks and food. Right now, members earn a free cup of coffee or tea, baked good or packaged snack when they have 50 stars, or points.

Soon, it will cost 100 stars. A free latte, frappuccino or hot breakfast item will cost 200 stars, instead of 150. Salads, lunch sandwiches or protein boxes are going from 200 stars to 300.

Members earn one star for every dollar they spend using a credit card. They earn two stars if they use a Starbucks card. 

First published on December 29, 2022 / 3:13 PM

