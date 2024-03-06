Plans for Starbucks in Lawrenceville prompts outcry from community group

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new Starbucks is supposedly coming to Lawrenceville and people are not thrilled. They feel the developer went back on their word to keep the commercial space local. The concern for Lawrenceville United and some business owners is it could drive up rent and drive some businesses out of the neighborhood.

Lawrenceville over the past couple decades has built itself as a place for local flavor and shopping.

"We all take pride in our product. You knock on our door, you can see the owner," said Richard Rattner, owner of the William Penn Tavern.

Rattner moved his establishment to the neighborhood a couple years ago after he saw so many chains move into Shadyside.

He has a fear this news about Starbucks could be history repeating itself. The last thing he wants to see is Butler Street lose its identity.

"It's Pittsburghers serving Pittsburghers, not a corporation coming in and doing what they want to do," Rattner said inside his restaurant on Butler Street.

The Starbucks is proposed to be in the Arsenal 201 building down the block from 40th and Butler. According to the neighborhood group of Lawrenceville United, Milhaus told them after community meetings that it would be a local business moving in.

"To have a national mega chain coming in and directly competing with that? It hurts," Lawrenceville United Executive Director Dave Breingan said.

He added they don't want this to be the beginning of a snowball of chains moving in. Much of the business district is tight-knit and they don't want to see that feeling of community be driven out.

"Retaining the local, independent nature of our business district which has been cultivated and growing over the last 20 years," Breingan said.

The last thing they want is rent going up for the businesses. It could drive out people who have invested in the area.

"Are we competing against another Pittsburgher or am I competing against a national bar from Chicago, New York, LA," Rattner questioned.

Lawrenceville United said they will be speaking Thursday with Milhaus about all of this. KDKA-TV reached out to Milhaus for comment but has not heard back.