Stanford study: No evidence of voter fraud in Pennsylvania, other states during 2020 election

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new study found no evidence of voter fraud in Pennsylvania or other battleground states during the 2020 presidential election.

Two Stanford University academics conducted this study.

The 85-page report examined claims from former President Donald Trump, his lawyers and allies about voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

The authors say the claims did not provide evidence of fraud, illegality, or abnormality, meaning they found the claims are not based on fact.