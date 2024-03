PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Staind and Breaking Benjamin are coming to Pittsburgh to kick off their new tour this coming fall.

The two co-headlining rock bands will get their tour started at The Pavilion at Star Lake on September 10 before hitting 22 other citities across the country.

JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨

🎶 Staind & Breaking Benjamin w/ special guest Lakeview

📆 September 10th



🎟️ Presale Wednesday at 10am (code: KEY) | On Sale Friday at 10amhttps://t.co/HDEUaiyYux pic.twitter.com/YvdSUAncOj — The Pavilion at Star Lake (@Pav_StarLake) March 11, 2024

For their stop here in Pittsburgh, they'll bring special guest Lakeview.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.