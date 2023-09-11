Person stabbed in Upper Lawrenceville after fight with coworker
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A person was stabbed in Upper Lawrenceville after a fight with his coworker, Pittsburgh police said.
Officers found the victim with stab wounds to his ribs and hand after they were called to 54th Street for reports of a stabbing around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Police said he was alert and conscious when talking to officers. Medics took him to a hospital in stable condition.
A female suspect is in custody, police said, though they didn't release her name or details about what led up to the fight.
Detectives are continuing to investigate.
